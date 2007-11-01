How to Get that Look: Design details for three perfect Thanksgiving tables

20s

"Tulip" Plate from Isak ($20; isak.co.uk).

"Saffron Surya" Napkin from Sprout Home ($25 for four; sprouthome.com).

Handmade Vase by the Art Department from Golden Calf ($250; 718-302-8800).

"Servagon" Tray by Industreal from Matter ($315; matter matters.com).

40s

"Dew" Dishes by Albicantes from Rose and Radish (from $109; roseandradish.com).

Bowl by United Glass Blowing from Rose and Radish ($259; roseandradish.com).

"Scoop" Serving Spoons from Dinosaur Designs ($90; dinosaurdesigns.com).

Rubber Pot by D&M Depot from Rose and Radish ($10; roseandradish.com).

60s

"Prelude Gold" Flatware by JL Coquet from DeVine Corp. (from $133; devinecorp.net).

"Marquise" Bowl by Richard Ginori ($220; 800-215-1193 for stores).

"Vertical Paillette" Glass by Kim Seybert ($103; kimseybert.com for stores).