How to Feed an Appetite for Culture This Month

New York

Arts & Entertainment Lincoln Center presents marathons of Tom Stoppard’s Coast of Utopia trilogy (February 24-May 5).

Food Art Terrance Brennan has revamped Picholine’s French menu with Italian and Spanish touches (35 W. 64th St.; 212-724-8585).

Philadelphia

Arts & Entertainment The Franklin Institute hosts "Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs" (February 3-September 30; kingtut.org).

Food Art At Tinto, Jose Garces’s take on pinxtos (Basque tapas) includes lamb brochettes (114 S. 20th St.; 215-665-9150).

London

Arts & Entertainment The Tate Modern mounts an enormous exhibit of works by provocateurs Gilbert & George (February 15-May 7; tate.org.uk).

Food Art River Café alum Theo Randall serves earthy Italian dishes at his eponymous new spot (1 Hamilton Place; 011-44-20-7318-8747).

Savannah

Arts & Entertainment Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis headlines the 18th annual Savannah Music Festival (March 15-April 1; savannahmusicfestival.org).

Food Art At Mom & Nikki’s, Nicole Bush turns out stellar smothered shrimp while her mom watches (714 Martin Luther King Blvd.; 912-233-7636).