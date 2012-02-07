How to Eat a Pomegranate

In this article:

Removing the Seeds from a Pomegranate

Jacques Pépin uses just a fork, a bowl, and a big spoon for this smart trick.





Delicious Recipes Using Pomegranates

Los Angeles caterer Lulu Powers prepares inventive, healthy food for events, like this citrusy tart-sweet salmon, garnished with edamame and pomegranate.

This vibrant dish, accented with pomegranate salsa, is the sort of composed salad that Suzanne Goin uses to showcase seasonal ingredients.

Annie Wayte likes to use tart pomegranate juice in a sauce for juicy lamb chops. For more pomegranate flavor, she serves the chops with a couscous salad spiked with the ruby-red seeds.

This bubbly, sweet-tart cocktail combines sparkling wine, dessert wine and deep-red pomegranate juice.

Look for large, heavy pomegranates to yield dark red juice. Serve the sorbet in shallow bowls in a pool of Champagne or pass glasses of Champagne alongside.

