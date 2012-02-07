How to Eat a Pomegranate

Jacques Pépin demonstrates a fast and easy way to remove the seeds from a pomegranate. Plus, great F&W recipes that call for pomegranates.

February 06, 2012

Removing the Seeds from a Pomegranate

Jacques Pépin uses just a fork, a bowl, and a big spoon for this smart trick.


Delicious Recipes Using Pomegranates

Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon with Armenian Rice

Los Angeles caterer Lulu Powers prepares inventive, healthy food for events, like this citrusy tart-sweet salmon, garnished with edamame and pomegranate. Serrano Ham and Arugula Salad with Pomegranate Salsa

Serrano Ham and Arugula Salad with Pomegranate Salsa

This vibrant dish, accented with pomegranate salsa, is the sort of composed salad that Suzanne Goin uses to showcase seasonal ingredients.

Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Pistachio Couscous

Annie Wayte likes to use tart pomegranate juice in a sauce for juicy lamb chops. For more pomegranate flavor, she serves the chops with a couscous salad spiked with the ruby-red seeds.

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

This bubbly, sweet-tart cocktail combines sparkling wine, dessert wine and deep-red pomegranate juice.

Pomegranate Sorbet in Champagne

Look for large, heavy pomegranates to yield dark red juice. Serve the sorbet in shallow bowls in a pool of Champagne or pass glasses of Champagne alongside.

