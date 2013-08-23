In this article:

Tips for Grilling Steak

Jacques Pépin shows how to cook a perfect New York strip steak.





Tim Love’s Tips for Cooking Steak







Food & Wine welcomed Texan chef Tim Love to our Facebook page for a chat with fans. Love shared grilling tips and more advice on how to cook steak and other meats. Here are some of the highlights.



Fantastic Ways to Cook Steak

Chef Frank Stitt prefers strip steaks cooked with the bone: "There is this added flavor that the bone lends to the beef, and it keeps the meat around the bone especially tender," he says.

This steak has an intense spice rub. Serve it with a big, fruity, peppery Washington State Syrah.

Takashi Yagihashi crusts lean but tasty flank steak with a spicy wasabi-horseradish rub, then serves it with miso-glazed potatoes.

Hanger steak has always been a favorite butcher’s cut in the United States; it’s also hugely popular in France, where it’s known as onglet.

Here’s an uptown version of this French bistro classic, featuring Steven Raichlen’s favorite cut of beef for steaks—rib eye—anointed with a dollop of creamy Roquefort butter.



Mario Batali’s Tips on Getting a Perfect Sear





