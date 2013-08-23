Chefs and experts share tips for cooking the perfect steak. Plus, Jaques Pépin’s secret to great grill marks.
In this article:
- Video: Jacques Pépin's Best Steak Technique
- Tim Love Shares Tips for Cooking Steak
- Favorite Steak Recipes
- Video: Steak Cooking Tips
Tips for Grilling Steak
Jacques Pépin shows how to cook a perfect New York strip steak.
Tim Love’s Tips for Cooking Steak
Food & Wine welcomed Texan chef Tim Love to our Facebook page for a chat with fans. Love shared grilling tips and more advice on how to cook steak and other meats. Here are some of the highlights.
Fantastic Ways to Cook Steak
Grilled Strip Steaks with Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Chef Frank Stitt prefers strip steaks cooked with the bone: "There is this added flavor that the bone lends to the beef, and it keeps the meat around the bone especially tender," he says.
Rib-Eye Steak au Poivre
This steak has an intense spice rub. Serve it with a big, fruity, peppery Washington State Syrah.
Wasabi Flank Steak and Miso-Glazed Potatoes
Takashi Yagihashi crusts lean but tasty flank steak with a spicy wasabi-horseradish rub, then serves it with miso-glazed potatoes.
Herbed Hanger Steak
Hanger steak has always been a favorite butcher’s cut in the United States; it’s also hugely popular in France, where it’s known as onglet.
Steak Frites
Here’s an uptown version of this French bistro classic, featuring Steven Raichlen’s favorite cut of beef for steaks—rib eye—anointed with a dollop of creamy Roquefort butter.
Mario Batali’s Tips on Getting a Perfect Sear
More Steak Recipes & Cooking Tips