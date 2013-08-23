How to Cook Steak

Chefs and experts share tips for cooking the perfect steak. Plus, Jaques Pépin’s secret to great grill marks.

Food & Wine
August 22, 2013

In this article:


Tips for Grilling Steak

Jacques Pépin shows how to cook a perfect New York strip steak.


Tim Love’s Tips for Cooking Steak

Tips from Tim Love

Food & Wine welcomed Texan chef Tim Love to our Facebook page for a chat with fans. Love shared grilling tips and more advice on how to cook steak and other meats. Here are some of the highlights.

Fantastic Ways to Cook Steak

Grilled Strip Steaks with Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Grilled Strip Steaks with Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Chef Frank Stitt prefers strip steaks cooked with the bone: "There is this added flavor that the bone lends to the beef, and it keeps the meat around the bone especially tender," he says. Rib-Eye Steak au Poivre

Rib-Eye Steak au Poivre

This steak has an intense spice rub. Serve it with a big, fruity, peppery Washington State Syrah. Wasabi Flank Steak and Miso-Glazed Potatoes

Wasabi Flank Steak and Miso-Glazed Potatoes

Takashi Yagihashi crusts lean but tasty flank steak with a spicy wasabi-horseradish rub, then serves it with miso-glazed potatoes.

Herbed Hanger Steak

Hanger steak has always been a favorite butcher’s cut in the United States; it’s also hugely popular in France, where it’s known as onglet.

Steak Frites

Here’s an uptown version of this French bistro classic, featuring Steven Raichlen’s favorite cut of beef for steaks—rib eye—anointed with a dollop of creamy Roquefort butter.


Video More Steak Recipes & Cooking Tips

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up