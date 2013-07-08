How to Cook Lobster

In this article:

Handling Live Lobster

Jacques Pépin shares perfect techniques for handling live lobster.





Removing the Meat From a Cooked Lobster

Here, tips for getting every last bit of sweet, delicate lobster meat.

Recipes for Lobster

Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo add crunch to their buttery lobster rolls with potato chips.

In this salad, Cathal Armstrong combines sweet lobster with fresh fennel and a tarragon dressing.

This cellophane-noodle salad, with creamy avocados, crunchy peanuts and a chile-honey dressing, is an excellent showcase for lobster.

Zak Pelaccio tops lobster with a beurre blanc (butter sauce) flavored with spicy kimchi in this delicious recipe.

Mario Batali’s impressive and subtly smoky paella—studded with lobster, shrimp, clams and chorizo—cooks on the grill in one big pan. Make sure to use a large pile of coals that will stay hot for an hour or so.



Seafood Recipes & Cooking Tips