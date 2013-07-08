How to Cook Lobster

Legendary chef Jacques Pépin demonstrates the best way to cook lobster and how to remove the tender meat. Plus, delicious F&W lobster recipes and more seafood cooking tips.
Handling Live Lobster
Jacques Pépin shares perfect techniques for handling live lobster.
Removing the Meat From a Cooked Lobster
Here, tips for getting every last bit of sweet, delicate lobster meat.
Recipes for Lobster
Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls
Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo add crunch to their buttery lobster rolls with potato chips.
Lobster and Fennel Salad
In this salad, Cathal Armstrong combines sweet lobster with fresh fennel and a tarragon dressing.
Spicy Lobster-Noodle Salad
This cellophane-noodle salad, with creamy avocados, crunchy peanuts and a chile-honey dressing, is an excellent showcase for lobster.
Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce
Zak Pelaccio tops lobster with a beurre blanc (butter sauce) flavored with spicy kimchi in this delicious recipe.
Lobster Paella on the Grill
Mario Batali’s impressive and subtly smoky paella—studded with lobster, shrimp, clams and chorizo—cooks on the grill in one big pan. Make sure to use a large pile of coals that will stay hot for an hour or so.
