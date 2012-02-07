How to Cook Artichokes

Here, a collection of F&W’s best recipes for artichokes. Plus, prep tips from master chef Jacques Pépin.
Prepping and Cooking Artichoke Hearts
Jacques Pépin reveals a great shortcut for trimming artichokes.
Artichoke Recipes
Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise
Chef Richard Blais like to serve steamed artichokes whole. Their nutty flavor is especially delicious with the smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.
Roasted Artichokes and Prosciutto
Artichokes are notorious for making wine taste bitter. To prevent that, Michael Chiarello slow-roasts artichoke hearts in extra-virgin olive oil to bring out their sweetness.
Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas
Artichoke hearts add a lovely spring flavor to chef Joël Robuchon’s Moroccan-spiced dish; they’re also one of the best vegetable sources of antioxidants.
Artichoke-Parmesan Soup
Patricia Wells was introduced to this sublime soup one wintry night at Guy Savoy’s restaurant in Paris. It combines the nutty flavor of artichokes with the richness of Parmesan.
Artichoke, Cauliflower and Mushroom Barigoule
Barigoule is a traditional Provençal dish of braised artichokes in a warm and slightly tangy white-wine broth. It’s a fabulous vegetable alternative to a salad.
Michael Chiarello: How to Pair Artichokes and Wine