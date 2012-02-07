How to Cook Artichokes

In this article:

Prepping and Cooking Artichoke Hearts

Jacques Pépin reveals a great shortcut for trimming artichokes.





Artichoke Recipes

Chef Richard Blais like to serve steamed artichokes whole. Their nutty flavor is especially delicious with the smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.

Artichokes are notorious for making wine taste bitter. To prevent that, Michael Chiarello slow-roasts artichoke hearts in extra-virgin olive oil to bring out their sweetness.

Artichoke hearts add a lovely spring flavor to chef Joël Robuchon’s Moroccan-spiced dish; they’re also one of the best vegetable sources of antioxidants.

Patricia Wells was introduced to this sublime soup one wintry night at Guy Savoy’s restaurant in Paris. It combines the nutty flavor of artichokes with the richness of Parmesan.

Barigoule is a traditional Provençal dish of braised artichokes in a warm and slightly tangy white-wine broth. It’s a fabulous vegetable alternative to a salad.



Michael Chiarello: How to Pair Artichokes and Wine



