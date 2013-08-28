How to Clean Fish and Other Seafood

In this article:

How to Clean Sole

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to get the most meat out of a small fish.





Scaling Fish

Jacques Pépin shows how to scale fish without making a mess.





Prepping Whole Salmon for Gravlax and Salmon Tartare

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to bone a whole salmon and make amazing gravlax and salmon tartare.





Cleaning Calamari

Essential techniques for cleaning fresh squid.





Peeling and Cleaning Shrimp

Master chef Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to peel and clean shrimp.





Whole fish are usually less expensive than fillets, and the presentation is more impressive. This recipe calls for an eight-pound whole scaled and cleaned wild salmon; cooking a fish of this size might sound intimidating, but it's surprisingly fast and simple—though filleting the salmon can require some finesse.

The tender calamari in this dish are cleaned and sliced in quarter-inch rings. The addition of spices like allspice and cinnamon, plus some currants, gives the dish a slightly sweet edge.

Donald Link suggests grilling or roasting this fish, then serving it in its hardened skin (“on the half shell”). Redfish—a white-fleshed fish with big scales that are hard to remove—is an ideal choice, but striped bass is great too. You’ll have to buy the fish directly from a fishmonger; ask him to leave the scales on the fillets.

To boost the shrimp flavor, shell and devein the shrimp after boiling them.

Everyone seems to love this cured fish dish from Sweden but no one ever seems to make it at home no matter how easy it is. Although Alton Brown usually cures a whole salmon, you could cure as little as a single fillet if you’d like.

Melissa Kelly makes her tartare with sugar-and-salt-cured salmon; she uses brown sugar for a sweeter cured flavor.

