How to Butcher a Chicken

In this article:

How to Butterfly a Chicken

Butterflying a whole chicken makes it cook incredibly quickly. Here, Jacques Pépin demonstrates how it’s done and reveals tips for making sure the chicken cooks evenly.





Prepping a Chicken for Stew

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to quickly cut up a whole chicken.





Trussing a Chicken

Here, a great technique for trussing a chicken with string to prepare it for roasting.





How to Carve a Chicken

Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to carve a roasted chicken.





Slideshow: Recipes for Whole Roast Chicken







Foolproof, fantastic roast chicken dishes, like a terrifically spicy rub with fragrant Yucatán spices and 20 cloves of garlic.





More Recipes that Use These Chicken Butchering Techniques

For this delicious, mustardy chicken, Jacques Pépin splits the chicken and cuts between the leg and shoulder joints to halve the cooking time.

Roasting a whole chicken takes about an hour, but cut out the backbone and flatten the bird and it will grill perfectly in 30 minutes. Melissa Rubel Jacobson rubs the chicken all over with a very simple, Thai-inspired mix of red curry paste, coconut milk and brown sugar.

For this one-pot meal, split the chickens in half, remove the backbones, trim the wings to the second joint and debone the breasts and thighs. But don’t waste the bones; use them to make stock.

