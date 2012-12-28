How to Butcher a Chicken

Master chef Jacques Pépin demonstrates essential techniques for cutting both raw and cooked chicken. Plus, F&W’s greatest chicken recipes.
In this article:
- Video: Jacques Pépin Demonstrates How to
Butterfly a Chicken
- Video: How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken for Stew
- Video: Trussing a Chicken
- Video: Carving a Chicken
- Roast Chicken Recipes
- Favorite Chicken Dishes
How to Butterfly a Chicken
Butterflying a whole chicken makes it cook incredibly quickly. Here, Jacques Pépin demonstrates how it’s done and reveals tips for making sure the chicken cooks evenly.
Prepping a Chicken for Stew
Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to quickly cut up a whole chicken.
Trussing a Chicken
Here, a great technique for trussing a chicken with string to prepare it for roasting.
How to Carve a Chicken
Jacques Pépin demonstrates how to carve a roasted chicken.
Slideshow: Recipes for Whole Roast Chicken
Foolproof, fantastic roast chicken dishes, like a terrifically spicy rub with fragrant Yucatán spices and 20 cloves of garlic.
More Recipes that Use These Chicken Butchering Techniques
Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic
For this delicious, mustardy chicken, Jacques Pépin splits the chicken and cuts between the leg and shoulder joints to halve the cooking time.
Grilled Red Curry Chicken
Roasting a whole chicken takes about an hour, but cut out the backbone and flatten the bird and it will grill perfectly in 30 minutes. Melissa Rubel Jacobson rubs the chicken all over with a very simple, Thai-inspired mix of red curry paste, coconut milk and brown sugar.
Devil’s Chicken with Mustard and Bread Crumbs
For this one-pot meal, split the chickens in half, remove the backbones, trim the wings to the second joint and debone the breasts and thighs. But don’t waste the bones; use them to make stock.