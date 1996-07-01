How to Add Flavor After Grilling

When the steak or chops come off the grill, the amount of sauce you’ll want to serve alongside depends on how potent the condiment is. Texture counts too: a thick sauce or salsa goes further than a less concentrated one.

Salsas Allow about 1/4 to 1/3 cup of salsa per person. Sauces, Relishes and Ketchups If the condiment is intensely flavored (Blueberry Barbecue Sauce), allow from two to three tablespoons for each serving. For less powerful sauces (Sun-Dried Tomato Compote, Banana-Mango Ketchup), count on serving about 1/3 cup to each person.