House of Style | Mark Lenox

Mark Lenox, the owner of San Francisco's new design store Friend (401 Hayes St.; 415-552-1717), constantly searches out unusual pieces for both his shop and his home. In Lenox's dining room, "Liquids" glasses by Turkish designer Defne Koz (from $15 at Ameico; 888-350-8765) complement handmade porcelain plates and bowls by Davistudio in Chatham, New York (from $36; 518-392-7308). Publique Living, a Bay-area company, made the rosewood veneer place mats ($22 at Friend). Lenox mixes these artisanal works with inexpensive finds, such as his "Bonde" sideboard from IKEA ($350; www.ikea.com), and innovative industrial designs, such as Bang & Olufsen's BeoSound 3000 stereo system ($2,200; 866-520-1400 or www.bang-olufsen.com).