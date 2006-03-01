Hotels: Treasure Hunting

Hikers with a tech streak have a new game: geocaching. Players locate hidden spots (or caches) using a GPS tracker in a kind of scavenger hunt. At the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, the finds along the trails include artisanal saguaro-blossom candies (starpassmarriott.com). Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, goes the educational route; guests roam the 1,000-acre property searching for indigenous rocks (springcreekranch.com). The Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Arizona, has a kids' course in a simulated Wild West town (camelbackinn.com).