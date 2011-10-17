H o t e l s T o u r s R e s t a u r a n t s N e w s

Wales Watching

Have a Mediterranean Martini (vodka infused with rosemary) before sampling chef Martin Green's healthful menus at the sleek St. David's Hotel & Spa, in Cardiff Bay, Wales (011-44-1222-454045).

Full Bloom

Mists, soaps and creams from Bloom Bath & Body provide on-the-road revitalization with extracts of buttermilk, green tea and other edibles ($6 to $18; 800-208-1922).

The Hole Truth

Is Jackson Hole, Wyoming, wine country? It is at Terroir, a restaurant with an eclectic wine list and a chef, Jeff Osaka, who trained under Wolfgang Puck and Joachim Splichal (45 S. Glenwood St.; 307-739-2500).

Buzz

Windy City diners are being blown away by mk, a showcase for Michael Kornick, veteran of Marché and Red Light; Fahrenheit, a cool, modern stage for Patrick Concannon and his New American menu; and Watusi, a pulsing scene where Suzy Crofton brings bold Caribbean flavors to seafood.

Travel Advisory

For travelers who don't do package tours, Lisa Lindblad, will customize any itinerary, securing sold-out tables in the south of France or finding a chef for a trek above the Arctic Circle (212-876-2554).

Georgia on My Mind

Four-day cooking courses at the newly restored Ford Plantation near Savannah, make use of local ingredients, including fish you catch in waters near the 1,800-acre grounds($995; 912-756-5666).