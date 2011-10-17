Hotels Restaurants Web Sites News

News

Desperately seeking bottarga? No problem--would you like Sicilian or Sardinian? For overnight delivery of dried tuna roe and other hard-to-find Italian foods, log on to esperya.com/usa, which offers about 200 products from 18 different regions. Olive oil is the biggest seller, but you'll also find rarities such as Campania melata, a honeylike substance gathered by bees.

Does the world need another Tuscan wine tour? Well, yes, if it's the charming, family-run La Dolce Vita Wine Tours, debuting this fall. A brace of harvest-time explorations around Montalcino and Chianti country, offer biking, walking and palate education (888-746-0022).

Shore Thing

Look what just washed up on Miami's South Beach: the Shore Club, the latest New Wave luxe hotel on the Strip. Designed by the British prince of minimalism, David Chipperfield, it has mod conveniences, such as digitally downloadable movies and speedy Internet access, plus the fifth outpost of Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro's fabulous Nobu and the pair's first poolside bar and grill (1901 Collins Ave.; 305-695-3222).

Rupert.com

Tripology.com is a travel site with Hollywood links. Kirstie Alley, Rupert Everett, and a hundred other Tinseltown notables dish about their globe-trotting discoveries. So do chefs: Daniel Boulud reports on his recent trip to Brazil and Chile.

Star Trek

The Wayfarers, the European walking-vacation gurus, introduce their first Tuscany food trek this month. What's different? The personal touch. Between tastings of limoncello and Brunello, meet Gianni and his truffle hounds, Bricciola and Laica, and a group of Gen X organic cheesemakers near Pienza (800-249-4620).

By Kate Sekules