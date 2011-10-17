H o t e l s R e s t a u r a n t s S e m i n a r s N e w s

Barges to Baden

Fans of great German wines and beautiful scenery share space aboard the Heinrich Heineduring KD River Cruises' floating wine seminar, October 10-17. The trip takes in the Rhine and Mosel rivers. For info, call 914-696-3600.

The Look of Lunch

It's hard to look hip brown-bagging your lunch--unless you're savvy enough to secure a Suzan Briganti insulated tote, which comes in three colors ($55; 888-456-6522).

televised travel

Cucina italiana authority and cookbook author Giuliano Bugialli will be traveling around his native land for the PBS cooking series Bugialli's Italy, debuting this fall (as is his cookbook of the same name from William Morrow). The show (and book) will feature the specialties of the country's various regions, including Sardinia, Tuscany and Piedmont.

Goa Home

The Four Seasons just opened its first-ever resort in India. Set on the Indian Ocean in Goa, (less than an hour by plane from Bombay), the luxury hotel boasts all the usual amenities, plus four first-rate restaurants. For info, call 800-332-3442.

Mile-High Man

Chef Kevin Taylor seems to be everywhere in Denver these days.In addition to his restaurants Brasserie Z and Palettes, there are two more Taylor-made dining spots in the works, both in the new luxury hotel Teatro.