Hotels Picnics Parties News

Caddie Snack

Be prepared to lunch on the links with this miniature golf tote from Glacier Gear. It keeps sandwiches cool while holding on to your tees. Or, if the 19th hole is more your speed, stash a few bottles of Chardonnay on ice ($33; 800-676-8634).

In-tent on Dining

At The Atlantic (631-287-0908), a new Über-motel in Southampton, New York, the chic rooms, with their urban amenities, are a real contrast to the canvas conference room. Rent the tepee for the evening and have a powwow for 20 beach pals with dinner from Nick & Toni's, Atlantic co-owner Jeff Salaway's restaurant.

A Long Lunch

Picture France. Now lay a tablecloth down the middle. Believe it or not, that is this year's Bastille Day plan--a grand lunch dubbed L'Incroyable Pique-nique. Some 337 sites from Dunkerque to the Pyrenees, via Carcassonne, will be linked by baguette (212-838-7800).

Mallet Mischief

The July 30 Lawn Cotillion at Cape Cod's Ocean Edge Resort is a Gatsbyesque fete featuring an extravagant feast, much caviar, an all-white dress code and a vicious croquet tournament. Jacques Pépin may exact revenge for last year's defeat ($125; 508-896-9000).

A Dog's Life

Hotels are going to the dogs. At Kimpton properties, like Denver's Monaco, Fido stays free; The Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michael's, Maryland, has osso buco on its mutt menu; Vancouver's Sutton Place Hotel serves pets seared tuna with caviar.

By Kate Sekules