Hotels | Houston Hip



Suppose you were looking for a hotel with great modernist style and a happening restaurant. You wouldn't look in Houston. But that's where Hotel Derek has landed--a 314-room, $14.5 million renovation of the old Red Lion. The place was created as a fantasy house for a fictitious character named Derek, an aging British rock star--a man of wealth and taste, I'm sure--who enjoys fake-fur club chairs and also wants to choose the firmness of his mattress. At the restaurant, Ling and Javier, chef Alena Pyles presents dueling Chino-Cubano dishes--Peking duck in the East corner, and in the West corner, roast suckling pig with yellow rice and beans. If Derek is a betting man, he'll have trouble picking the winner (2525 West Loop South; 713-961-3000).

--K.S.