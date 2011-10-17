H o t e l s C l a s s e s T r u f f l e s N e w s

Roman Holiday

Didn't get enough New Year's Champagne? Head to Rome and celebrate a jubilee year. Best place to fill a flute? The Hotel Excelsior's new 11,700-square-foot Villa La Cupola suite, with views of St. Peter's (800-325-3589).

Higher Education

Après-ski meets Colorado cuisine at the Cooking School of Aspen. In classes this month, chefs from The Little Nell and Ajax Tavern share their secrets at 8,000 feet ($125 per class; 800-603-6004).

State of Grace

Grace Leo-Andrieu, the genius behind Paris's Hôtel Montalembert, is about to reopen the historic Royal Riviera near Nice, with three fabulous restaurants (800-223-6800).

Happy Hunting

Anybody can buy a truffle. But at the weeklong Winter Truffle Program in the Var, hosted by Cooking with Friends in France, you can learn how to find your own ($1,950; 617-350-3837).

Dine On-line

Will OpenTable.com, a growing reservations Web site that now books tables in eight cities, survive once zagat.com enters the game? Or will Tim and Nina eat the little guys for breakfast?

News

Dopamine or serotonin? That's the menu choice when you fly Delta's Business Elite. The airline's "ideal performance meals" are designed to alter the levels of these chemicals in your brain so you can be either alert or sleepy on arrival. Behind the science: sports-nutrition guru Jack Groppel, who calls frequent flyers corporate athletes (800-221-1212).

BY KATE SEKULES