Hotel News

Great Openings

The Breakwater Inn & Spa, Kennebunkport, ME

A lovely inn with river views and a restaurant run by chef Jonathan Cartwright of Kennebunkport's famous White Barn Inn. Doubles from $169; 207-967-5333 or thebreakwaterinn.com.

Lancaster Arts Hotel, Lancaster, PA This Pennsylvania Dutchcountry hotel, once a 19th-century tobacco warehouse, showcases local art. Doubles from $159; 866-720-2787 or lancasterartshotel.com.

Old Edwards Inn, Highlands, NC A 19th-century guesthouse on this inn's nearby three-acre property has been converted into a luxe lodge. Doubles from $255; 866-526-8008 or oldedwardsinn.com.