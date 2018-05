Lydia Mondavi, owner of the grapeseed-based 29 Cosmetics line, will open her first spa, 29, next month at Atlanta’s Mansion on Peachtree, A Rosewood Hotel (rwmansiononpeachtree.com). This spring, French skin-care company Caudalie debuts a vinothérapy spa, which will host winemaker tastings in NYC’s revamped Plaza hotel (theplaza.com).