Hot Hors d’Oeuvres from Daniel Boulud

Easy but elegant recipes.

Daniel Boulud
November 01, 1996

Coming up with hors d’oeuvres that are simple to make and sumptuous to eat is always a bit of a challenge. When I’m entertaining casually at home, it’s easy. I serve dips and spreads, or I gather my friends in the kitchen to put together more elaborate constructions that require last-minute attention.

For more formal affairs, I prefer hors d’oeuvres that can mostly be made ahead and then reheated or chilled before serving. I may well look to fancier ingredients or more complex flavors, but a simplicity of approach still prevails. These four recipes would be a perfect prelude to any elegant meal. Each one offers exactly what an hors d’oeuvre should—a host of flavors and textures in a single bite.

