Hors d’Oeuvre Presentation Tips

Any caterer will tell you that the more appealing the presentation, the more popular the hors d’oeuvres. Here are a few ideas for making your appetizers disappear at record speed.

Add color to the rim of your favorite silver, glass or porcelain platter by lightly buttering the edge, then dusting it with a brightly colored spice like sweet paprika or turmeric.

Don’t use a strong spice, such as cayenne pepper; it would flavor any food that touches it.

Spread uncooked soba or flat rice sticks on a platter to create an attractive base that will help absorb grease from fried or buttery items.

Make a rustic bed with shafts of wheat or large sprigs of fresh sturdy herbs, such as rosemary and thyme; replenish them if they begin to wilt. Or tie smaller bunches of herbs with twine and use them as a garnish.