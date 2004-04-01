Home | Kate Spade

Handbag designer Kate Spade is accessorizing the dining room. For her first tableware collection, she's decorating china, crystal and flatware with geometric patterns. And since good parties entail more than place settings, she's written three books on entertainingManners, Occasions and Style, with suggestions for hostess outfits.
Ratha Tep
