Home | Kate Spade

Food & Wine
April 01, 2004

Handbag designer Kate Spade is accessorizing the dining room. For her first tableware collection, she's decorating china, crystal and flatware with geometric patterns. And since good parties entail more than place settings, she's written three books on entertainingManners, Occasions and Style, with suggestions for hostess outfits.
Ratha Tep

