Home Design Ideas: A Wine Collector's Dream House

If wine is something you enjoy so much, why put it down in the basement?” says architect Paul Masi. When he designed a Hamptons weekend house for a New York City wine collector and his family, Masi decided to install the owner’s collection right on the main floor, encased in a cube that holds 1,000 bottles. “It’s actually the first thing you see when you enter the house,” says Masi, a partner in the Sag Harbor, New York, firm Bates Masi + Architects.

The wine cube was just one of the clever designs he incorporated into this home for a family that loves to eat, drink, cook and entertain. “Some people go to their vacation house, drop off their stuff and head right to the beach. Not this family. They have everything they need right here,” says Masi. Situated on a former peach farm, the house is divided into two long wings. The kitchen continues that linear motif with its extra-long 18-foot counter, built out of a massive custom-cast slab of concrete. Read on for more of Masi’s dramatic home design ideas.

Home Design Ideas: Kitchen Details

Home design idea: Custom cutting board. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.



Cabinets

For a clean look, Masi hid the fridge and dishwasher behind custom mahogany cabinets with Cranked handles from D Line. From $192; dline.com.

Cutting Board

A wooden board on wheels slides along a narrow groove in the concrete counter.

Home design idea: Multiple work surfaces. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.

Wall Tiles

Masi applied quartzite tiles one at a time in an overlapping pattern, to resemble shingles. “We wanted some texture so the light would rake down,” he says.

Counters

Two work areas—one stainless steel, the other concrete—offer plenty of space.

Home design idea: Built-in equipment. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.

Appliances

The built-in equipment creates a work triangle: a Viking microwave (from $399; vikingrange.com), a Miele oven ($4,400; mieleusa.com) and an electric Wolf cooktop ($2,170; subzero-wolf.com).

Floor

Masi used limestone in the kitchen, living room, patio and pool area. “It’s like a ribbon running through the house,” he says.



Home Design Ideas: The Wine Cube

“We had fun with the construction and craft of the wine room. The design changes depending on the type of wine that’s there. It’s like a pixelated art installation comprising reds and whites. And it’s backlit, so it’s very dramatic,” says Masi. Home design idea: Wine cube. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.

Exterior

Set behind acid-etched glass, the wine-storage room is the focal point for the house’s entryway. It is enclosed on all sides but does not reach the ceiling, “so it appears more like an art object,” says Masi.

Home design idea: Eco-friendly climate control. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.

Interior

The honeycomb-like shelving columns are made from sheets of bent stainless steel. The storage room has a separate climate control system that, like the whole house, is powered by eco-friendly geothermal energy.



Wine-Friendly Dining Table

Home design idea: In-table storage. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.



After Masi’s clients struggled to find a dining table they liked, he designed a 14-foot mahogany one for them with removable steel inserts in the center. These inserts have cutouts to hold candles or flowers, or the panels can be removed to create a trough for ice and wine bottles. The leather-and-aluminum MM dining chairs are by French architect Jean Nouvel. From $1,767; m2l.com.

Home design idea: Wine-friendly dining table. Photo © Michael Moran/OTTO.



Large windows bring lots of light into the dining area and provide views of the trees on this former peach farm. Above the table: three handblown Pod pendants in crimson glass. From $895 each; nichemodern.com

