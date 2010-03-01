Home Cook Superstar Winner

Congratulations to Sarah Simmons, a digital marketing consultant in New York City. She told us, "I live to eat. No, waitI live to watch other people eat food I've made." Sarah's taste is adventurous (bourbon-balsamic ice cream), and she loves her food processor so much that she gave it a name (Francine). One of her friends told us, "Sarah regularly feeds an army of New Yorkers who are overworked, underfed and yearning for a home-cooked meal." For more on Sarah and the other contestants, go to foodandwine.com/superstar.



