Home: BBQ Central | Grill Islands

High-end grill makers are taking over more of the backyard; now they're introducing appliances that can be built into grill islands to create outdoor kitchens. DCS's islands offer features like refrigerators and warming drawers (800-433-8466), while Dynasty's Talos line can be customized with an infrared searing station and a bar (800-884-5233). Cal Spas' Cal Flame barbecue centers have five-burner stainless-steel grills, slate countertops and 15-inch flat-screen televisions. Its Gourmet 3000 model even has an unexpected decorative extra: A stream runs down the stone facade into a rock basin (800-CAL-SPAS).

