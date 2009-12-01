Holiday Wine Problem Solver

After gathering lots of holiday wine questions via Twitter, Facebook and old-fashioned letters, F&W's Ray Isle supplies the answers—including the best wine to pair with latkes.

Ray Isle
December 01, 2009

Holiday Wine Questions and Answers:

10 Great Reds for Holiday Roasts

Q: What are the best Californian, Italian and French wine values to go with a holiday rib roast?

A: 10 Great Reds for Holiday Roasts

Q: What's a good approach to wine when you have a large dinner party? Pick one wine (or one red and one white), or try to mix it up?

A: Wine for Parties & Gifts

Q: What wines go well with classic Hanukkah dishes?

A: Wines for Hanukkah

Q: What's a good Champagne that doesn't cost a lot?

A: Value Champagne

More Wine Tips:

How to Throw a Great Wine & Cheese Party
Holiday Wine Guide
15 Rules for Great Pairings

Mark Oldman on Affordable Wines:

Read More

