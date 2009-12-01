Holiday Wine Problem Solver

After gathering lots of holiday wine questions via Twitter, Facebook and old-fashioned letters, F&W's Ray Isle supplies the answers—including the best wine to pair with latkes.
Holiday Wine Questions and Answers:
Q: What are the best Californian, Italian and French wine values to go with a holiday rib roast?
A: 10 Great Reds for Holiday Roasts
Q: What's a good approach to wine when you have a large dinner party? Pick one wine (or one red and one white), or try to mix it up?
Q: What wines go well with classic Hanukkah dishes?
Q: What's a good Champagne that doesn't cost a lot?
More Wine Tips:
How to Throw a Great Wine & Cheese PartyHoliday Wine Guide 15 Rules for Great Pairings
Mark Oldman on Affordable Wines: