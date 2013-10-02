Thanksgiving: Wines to Kick Back and Pour

Yes, wine belongs on the Thanksgiving table. But it’s also a good accompaniment for all the shopping and TV-watching that takes place over the long holiday weekend.

Ray Isle
October 02, 2013

Thanksgiving Weekend Wines

After Hitting the Black Friday Sales

Unwind with a refreshing and affordable wine like a good Albariño, the top white grape of Spain.

Bottles to Look For

2012 Salneval ($9)
2010 Condes de Albarei ($12)
2012 Burgans ($14)Watching Football

Open something powerful. Even if you aren’t a hulking linebacker, a big, intense California Zinfandel will make you feel like one.

Bottles to Look For

2011 Easton Amador County ($16)
2011 Artezin Mendocino County ($18)
2011 Teira Sonoma County ($18)Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Go for a sparkling wine. Bubbles are a great match for 100-foot-tall Kermit the Frog balloons.

Bottles to Look For

2011 Raventós i Blanc L’Hereu Cava ($19)
NV Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut ($15)

Article updated October 2013.

