Thanksgiving: Wines for the Rest of the Week

Turkey Soup: 2012 Calera Central Coast Chardonnay ($18)

Lightly oaked California Chardonnays like this lemon-scented variety are rich enough to pair with creamy soups but not too full-bodied for brothy ones.

Turkey Sandwiches: 2012 Muga Rosado ($13)

Dry rosés, which combine the light freshness of white wines with the fruitiness of reds, are the ideal weight to accompany flavorful turkey sandwiches. (They also taste good with cranberry sauce.)

Turkey Casserole: 2012 Charles Smith Wines The Velvet Devil Merlot ($12)

Creamy casseroles are best with a red that has some tannic backbone—tannins cut the richness and refresh the palate. Merlot from Washington state, like this plush, berry-rich bottling, is a great choice.



Article updated October 2013.

