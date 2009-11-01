Thanksgiving: Post-Turkey Wine Reading





Holiday Wine Guide

3 Books

Parker’s Wine Bargains ($18)

Interested in drinking great wine and saving money at the same time? F&W contributing editor Robert M. Parker, Jr.’s first compendium of value recommendations is a must-read; it includes hundreds of wines from practically every region in the world, but nothing over $25.

© Terry Monk

Been Doon So Long: A Randall Grahm Vinthology ($35)

Grahm, owner of California’s Bonny Doon Vineyard, has long been known for his sharp, irreverent musings on wine—everything from literary spoofs to serious essays. All are assembled here.

© Terry Monk

Au Revoir To All That: Food, Wine, and the End of France ($25)

In this analysis-cum-memoir, wine writer Michael Steinberger asks how France managed to lose its title as the world’s mecca for cuisine and wine. It’s an insightful, charming and ultimately touching account.

More Holiday Tips and Pairings:

