Best Big Party Wines

Buying wine for a house full of guests can be expensive. Here, some under-$10 stars.
Holiday Wine Guide
Party Wines:
2007 Hess Select Monterey Chardonnay ($9)
Ripe grapes from California’s Central Coast give this full-bodied, straightforward Chardonnay a lot of lush, tropical character.
2009 MAN Vintners Chenin Blanc ($9)
This lively South African white’s citrus-and-melon flavors and perky acidity make it adaptable to the Thanksgiving weekend’s wide range of foods.
2008 Darby & Joan Cabernet Sauvignon ($9)
Superstar Australian winemaker Chris Ringland doesn’t use any oak barrels for this berry-inflected Cabernet, keeping the flavors extremely fresh and fruity.
2007 Kenwood Vineyards Red Table Wine ($9)
A dark purple blend of Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and several other big-flavored varieties, this all-purpose California red is robust and juicy.
2007 Trumpeter Malbec ($9)
Dark, ripe fruit and a hint of peppery spice on the finish make this Argentinean red easy to drink as well as easy to pair.
More Holiday Tips and Pairings:
