Best Big Party Wines





Holiday Wine Guide

Party Wines:

2007 Hess Select Monterey Chardonnay ($9)

Ripe grapes from California’s Central Coast give this full-bodied, straightforward Chardonnay a lot of lush, tropical character.

2009 MAN Vintners Chenin Blanc ($9)

This lively South African white’s citrus-and-melon flavors and perky acidity make it adaptable to the Thanksgiving weekend’s wide range of foods.

2008 Darby & Joan Cabernet Sauvignon ($9)

Superstar Australian winemaker Chris Ringland doesn’t use any oak barrels for this berry-inflected Cabernet, keeping the flavors extremely fresh and fruity.

2007 Kenwood Vineyards Red Table Wine ($9)

A dark purple blend of Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and several other big-flavored varieties, this all-purpose California red is robust and juicy.

2007 Trumpeter Malbec ($9)

Dark, ripe fruit and a hint of peppery spice on the finish make this Argentinean red easy to drink as well as easy to pair.

More Holiday Tips and Pairings:

