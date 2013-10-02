Top Thanksgiving Bottles





Holiday Wine Picks

Sparkling

NV Domaine Ste Michelle Blanc de Blancs ($12)

This pear-scented Washington state wine has a clean finish that makes it ideal with hors d’oeuvres and main courses.

NV Adami Garbèl Prosecco ($15)

Italian producer Adami’s appley bottling is drier than many other Proseccos, making it particularly refreshing.



Rosé

2012 Château Guiot ($11)

François and Sylvia Cornut grow cherries as well as grapes, and that ripe fruit seems to have lent its aroma to this lovely Southern French rosé.

2012 Domaine de la Mordorée ($15)

Mordorée is known for its expensive Châteauneuf-du-Pape, but the estate also produces terrific affordable wines. One is this wild-strawberry-flavored, lightly smoky dry rosé.



White

2012 Acrobat Pinot Gris ($17)

Well-known Oregon producer King Estate has taken advantage of the increasing interest in Pinot Gris (the same grape as Pinot Grigio) to release this value bottling. It’s peachy, zesty and lush.

2013 Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc ($16)

Less peppery and sharp than many New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs, this snappy white from the country’s Marlborough region has delicious pineapple and melon notes.

Red

2009 Ruffino Il Ducale ($18)

This Tuscan red has all the hallmarks of the region: black-cherry fruit, a firm structure and notes that recall fragrant dried herbs.



Article updated October 2013.

