Holiday: Thanksgiving Planner

Three menus for three types of cooks: those who get started five days, two days and (oops) no days ahead.
Five Days Ahead
Starter Spicy Kale Chowder with Andouille Sausage
Side Dishes Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin
Braised Artichokes with Red and White Pearl Onions
Crispy Cornmeal-Gruyère Muffins
Herb-Marinated Mushroom and Celery Salad
Turkey Turkey Leg Confit with Garlic Gravy
Dessert Frozen Hazelnut Mousse Cakes with Armagnac
Two Days Ahead
Starter Pickled Asian Pear Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Side Dishes Choucroute Bread Pudding
Sour Cream-Pecan Scones
Three-Cranberry Conserve
Roasted Parsnips with Horseradish-Herb Butter
Turkey Alsatian-Brined Turkey with Riesling Gravy
Dessert White Chocolate Cake with Orange Marmalade Filling
Thanksgiving Day
Starter Warm Crab Dip with Fresh Herbs
Side Dishes Red Skin Potato Mash
Carrots with Sausage and Rosemary
Baby Peas with Bacon and Crispy Leeks
Mixed Greens with Nuts and Dried Fruit
Turkey Paprika-Glazed Turkey with Pumpkin Seed Bread Salad
Dessert Pumpkin Pudding with Candied Ginger Whipped Cream