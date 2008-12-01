Holiday Gifts $50-$115

Stellar holiday gifts, $50 to $115. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.
Courtesy of Metrokane
Mod Corkscrew
Metrokane’s popular Rabbit corkscrew has had a makeover. The Vertical Rabbit is simpler to use and comes in bold new colors, like candy-apple red.
$60; wineenthusiast.com.
Courtesy of Dransfield and Ross
Imperial Napkin Ring
Giant stone foo dogs (mythical dog-lions) protect Buddhist temples. Little resin foo dogs by Dransfield & Ross safeguard napkins.
$54 each from Juliska; 203-316-9118.
Courtesy of Artisan Books
Chef-Wannabe Cookbook
Thomas Keller’s Under Pressure reveals why the world’s most progressive chefs continue to be obsessed with sous-vide cooking.
$75; artisanbooks.com.
Courtesy of Mint
Inside-Out Candleholder
Mint’s “Abra Candelabra” wittily encases a traditional candlestick in glass.
$67; mintnyc.com.
Courtesy of Italian Essentials
Multipurpose Pot
Iron Chef Mario Batali takes on cast-iron cookware in his Italian Essentials line. Pieces can go from stovetop to oven to table.
$110 for a 6-qt pot; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Courtesy of sherry-lehmann.com
Bordeaux Duo
Printed with the region’s latitude and longitude, Mothology’s “Bordeaux Bucket” is charming. From $16; mothology.com.
Fill it with a 2004 Bordeaux, a great vintage overshadowed by the 2005. The Château Prieuré-Lichine is inky and cherry-inflected. $60; sherry-lehmann.com.
Prize Pork
Berkshire heritage-pork chops from Allen Brothers are lavishly marbled and superjuicy.
$80 for 8 chops; allenbrothers.com.
Shot Glass Art
Topped with tiny bear, bull and deer heads, shot glasses by Japan’s Goody Grams look like they should be mounted on a wall.
$55 for two at Generate; 514-295-4678 or gnr8.biz.