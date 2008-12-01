Holiday Gifts $50-$115

Courtesy of Metrokane

Mod Corkscrew

Metrokane’s popular Rabbit corkscrew has had a makeover. The Vertical Rabbit is simpler to use and comes in bold new colors, like candy-apple red.

$60; wineenthusiast.com.

Courtesy of Dransfield and Ross

Imperial Napkin Ring

Giant stone foo dogs (mythical dog-lions) protect Buddhist temples. Little resin foo dogs by Dransfield & Ross safeguard napkins.

$54 each from Juliska; 203-316-9118.

Courtesy of Artisan Books

Chef-Wannabe Cookbook

Thomas Keller’s Under Pressure reveals why the world’s most progressive chefs continue to be obsessed with sous-vide cooking.

$75; artisanbooks.com.

Courtesy of Mint

Inside-Out Candleholder

Mint’s “Abra Candelabra” wittily encases a traditional candlestick in glass.

$67; mintnyc.com.

Courtesy of Italian Essentials

Multipurpose Pot

Iron Chef Mario Batali takes on cast-iron cookware in his Italian Essentials line. Pieces can go from stovetop to oven to table.

$110 for a 6-qt pot; bedbathandbeyond.com.

Courtesy of sherry-lehmann.com

Bordeaux Duo

Printed with the region’s latitude and longitude, Mothology’s “Bordeaux Bucket” is charming. From $16; mothology.com.

Fill it with a 2004 Bordeaux, a great vintage overshadowed by the 2005. The Château Prieuré-Lichine is inky and cherry-inflected. $60; sherry-lehmann.com.

Prize Pork

Berkshire heritage-pork chops from Allen Brothers are lavishly marbled and superjuicy.

$80 for 8 chops; allenbrothers.com.

Shot Glass Art

Topped with tiny bear, bull and deer heads, shot glasses by Japan’s Goody Grams look like they should be mounted on a wall.

$55 for two at Generate; 514-295-4678 or gnr8.biz.

