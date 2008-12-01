Holiday Gifts $30-$50

Courtesy of Good Karmal

Caramel Karma

Good Karmal’s excellent candies come with inspirational quotes from the likes of Edith Wharton and Gandhi.

$45 for 30 pieces; goodkarmal.com.

Pure Juice

Emmanuelle Baillard uses local fruit from Burgundy to create wonderful nectars like apricot and raspberry. $22 for two bottles; formaggiokitchen.com.

They’re delicious mixed with Drusian’s lemony Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut. $18; discoverywines.com.

Witty Plates

Inspired by 18th-century silhouette artists and his own devilish sense of humor, Christopher Jagmin customizes glass tableware like his “Saucy” plate.

$45; christopherjagmin.com.

Cocktail Classic

Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.

$25 to $30 per book; cocktailkingdom.com.

Cheese & Honey

Rejoice: NYC’s revered Italian purveyor Di Palo’s Fine Foods now ships nationwide. Pair mild Crucolo cheese with acacia honey by Mieli Thun.

$38 for 2 lbs of cheese, $10 per 8.8 oz of honey; dipaloselects.com.

Charcuterie Plate

D’Artagnan’s Charcuterie Sampler (pâté, duck prosciutto, cornichons, saucisson, black truffle butter and crackers) is party-ready; just add wine.

$32; dartagnan.com.

Eco Bottles

Aladdin’s great-looking Adesso reusable metal bottle is ideal for the java junkie looking to break a paper-cup addiction.

$30; aladdin-pmi.com.

