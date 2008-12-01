Holiday Gifts $30-$50

Stellar holiday gifts, $30 to $50. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.

Christine Quinlan, Megan Krigbaum, Kristin Donnelly, and Jessica Romm
December 01, 2008

Caramel Karma

Courtesy of Good Karmal

Caramel Karma

Good Karmal’s excellent candies come with inspirational quotes from the likes of Edith Wharton and Gandhi.

$45 for 30 pieces; goodkarmal.com.Emmanuelle Baillard Juice

Courtesy of formaggiokitchen.com

Pure Juice

Emmanuelle Baillard uses local fruit from Burgundy to create wonderful nectars like apricot and raspberry. $22 for two bottles; formaggiokitchen.com.

They’re delicious mixed with Drusian’s lemony Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut. $18; discoverywines.com.Witty Plates

Courtesy of Christopher Jagmin

Witty Plates

Inspired by 18th-century silhouette artists and his own devilish sense of humor, Christopher Jagmin customizes glass tableware like his “Saucy” plate.

$45; christopherjagmin.com.Mud Puddle Books

Courtesy of Mud Puddle Books

Cocktail Classic

Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.

$25 to $30 per book; cocktailkingdom.com.Cheese & Honey

Courtesy of Di Palo’s Fine Foods

Cheese & Honey

Rejoice: NYC’s revered Italian purveyor Di Palo’s Fine Foods now ships nationwide. Pair mild Crucolo cheese with acacia honey by Mieli Thun.

$38 for 2 lbs of cheese, $10 per 8.8 oz of honey; dipaloselects.com.Charcuterie Plate

Courtesy of D’Artagnan’s

Charcuterie Plate

D’Artagnan’s Charcuterie Sampler (pâté, duck prosciutto, cornichons, saucisson, black truffle butter and crackers) is party-ready; just add wine.

$32; dartagnan.com.

Eco Bottles

Aladdin’s great-looking Adesso reusable metal bottle is ideal for the java junkie looking to break a paper-cup addiction.

$30; aladdin-pmi.com.

