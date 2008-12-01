Holiday Gifts $30-$50

Stellar holiday gifts, $30 to $50. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.
Courtesy of Good Karmal
Caramel Karma
Good Karmal’s excellent candies come with inspirational quotes from the likes of Edith Wharton and Gandhi.
$45 for 30 pieces; goodkarmal.com.
Courtesy of formaggiokitchen.com
Pure Juice
Emmanuelle Baillard uses local fruit from Burgundy to create wonderful nectars like apricot and raspberry. $22 for two bottles; formaggiokitchen.com.
They’re delicious mixed with Drusian’s lemony Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut. $18; discoverywines.com.
Courtesy of Christopher Jagmin
Witty Plates
Inspired by 18th-century silhouette artists and his own devilish sense of humor, Christopher Jagmin customizes glass tableware like his “Saucy” plate.
$45; christopherjagmin.com.
Courtesy of Mud Puddle Books
Cocktail Classic
Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.
$25 to $30 per book; cocktailkingdom.com.
Courtesy of Di Palo’s Fine Foods
Cheese & Honey
Rejoice: NYC’s revered Italian purveyor Di Palo’s Fine Foods now ships nationwide. Pair mild Crucolo cheese with acacia honey by Mieli Thun.
$38 for 2 lbs of cheese, $10 per 8.8 oz of honey; dipaloselects.com.
Courtesy of D’Artagnan’s
Charcuterie Plate
D’Artagnan’s Charcuterie Sampler (pâté, duck prosciutto, cornichons, saucisson, black truffle butter and crackers) is party-ready; just add wine.
$32; dartagnan.com.
Eco Bottles
Aladdin’s great-looking Adesso reusable metal bottle is ideal for the java junkie looking to break a paper-cup addiction.
$30; aladdin-pmi.com.