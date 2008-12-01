Stellar holiday gifts, $20 and under. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.
Courtesy of Fred
Tiny Tray
Part ring, part plate, “Fingerfood” hors d’oeuvre holders are a quirky solution to the problem of how to hold both a cocktail and canapé in one hand at a party.
$10; spoonsisters.com.
Courtesy of Felix Populi
Doily-Print Tea Towels
Lace is delicate, but these orange and fuchsia linens by Felix Populi, decorated in a crochet-like pattern, are durable and superfunctional.
$16 each; felixpopuli.com.
Courtesy of Fred
Silly Spatula
The hilarious “Batterfinger” spatula by Fred is fun for both stirring food and stealing a taste.
$8; perpetualkid.com.
Courtesy of Pylones USA
Clip Art
Whimsical cutlery-shaped “Kitchen Clips” recipe-card holders by Pylones transform an office essential—the paper clip.
$6.50 for 24; pylones-usa.com.
Courtesy of Fruits & Passion Cucina
Beauty Butter
Meant to soothe a hardworking cook’s skin, “hand butters” from Fruits & Passion Cucina moisturize with olive oil.
From $12; fruits-passion.com.
Courtesy of shopfosters.com
The Board & The Bard
The “Romeo & Julienne” cutting board would be good to display on a bar—or to hide on a cookbook shelf.
$12.50; shopfosters.com.
Courtesy of Paper Orchid
Cupcake Luxe
Cupcakes are always cute, but in laser-cut liners from Paper Orchid, they can be surprisingly elegant.
$12 for 12 wrappers; paperorchid.com.
Exotic Pastas
Unconventional rice and corn pastas from Rustichella d’Abruzzo aced F&W’s taste test.
$8; markethallfoods.com.
Restorative Tea
Kusmi’s “Detox” blend combines lemongrass, maté leaves (which have a revitalizing bite) and antioxidant-rich green tea. $17 for 4.4 oz; kusmitea.com.