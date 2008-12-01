Stellar holiday gifts, $115 and up. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.
Courtesy of shawscrabhouse.com
Alaskan King Crab
Meaty, sweet legs are good enough to make anyone don a silly bib.
$115 for 5 lbs; shawscrabhouse.com.
Courtesy of Fine-T
Precision Tea Brewer
With seven different time and temperature settings, Fine T promises sipping perfection.
$350; chefscorner.com.
Courtesy of Bloomsbury USA
Cookbook Genius
“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.
$250; amazon.com.
Courtesy of williams-sonoma.com
One-of-a-Kind Pots
Each pot in Ruffoni’s new stainless steel line has a pretty silver-plated knob—and its own serial number.
$450 for the braiser; williams-sonoma.com.
Courtesy of forscotchlovers.com
Sugar-Kissed Scotch
Balvenie’s caramelly 17-year-old single malt is aged in Jamaican rum casks for a delicate sugarcane sweetness.
$129; forscotchlovers.com.
Courtesy of walterialiving.com
Vineyard Votive
Kathleen Walsh’s candelabra, with round votive holders on a stemlike base, resembles a cluster of grapes.
$280; walterialiving.com.
Supreme Meat
From one of New York City’s oldest meat distributors, DeBragga and Spitler’s “Rack Pack” contains lamb racks, heritage- pork chops and giant cowboy steaks.
$264; debragga.com.
Platinum-Glazed Teapot
The Conran Shop partnered with centuries-old French ceramics maker Jars to create pieces like a sensuously curved teapot.
$395; conranusa.com.