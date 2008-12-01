Holiday Gifts $115 and Up

Stellar holiday gifts, $115 and up. All tasted, tested and hand-selected by our pickiest editors.

Christine Quinlan, Megan Krigbaum, Kristin Donnelly, and Jessica Romm
December 01, 2008

Alaskan King Crab

Courtesy of shawscrabhouse.com

Alaskan King Crab

Meaty, sweet legs are good enough to make anyone don a silly bib.

$115 for 5 lbs; shawscrabhouse.com.Precision Tea Brewer

Courtesy of Fine-T

Precision Tea Brewer

With seven different time and temperature settings, Fine T promises sipping perfection.

$350; chefscorner.com.Big Fat Duck Cookbook

Courtesy of Bloomsbury USA

Cookbook Genius

“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.

$250; amazon.com.Ruffoni stainless steel pot

Courtesy of williams-sonoma.com

One-of-a-Kind Pots

Each pot in Ruffoni’s new stainless steel line has a pretty silver-plated knob—and its own serial number.

$450 for the braiser; williams-sonoma.com.Balvenie scotch

Courtesy of forscotchlovers.com

Sugar-Kissed Scotch

Balvenie’s caramelly 17-year-old single malt is aged in Jamaican rum casks for a delicate sugarcane sweetness.

$129; forscotchlovers.com.votive holders

Courtesy of walterialiving.com

Vineyard Votive

Kathleen Walsh’s candelabra, with round votive holders on a stemlike base, resembles a cluster of grapes.

$280; walterialiving.com.

Supreme Meat

From one of New York City’s oldest meat distributors, DeBragga and Spitler’s “Rack Pack” contains lamb racks, heritage- pork chops and giant cowboy steaks.

$264; debragga.com.

Platinum-Glazed Teapot

The Conran Shop partnered with centuries-old French ceramics maker Jars to create pieces like a sensuously curved teapot.

$395; conranusa.com.

More Gifts:

Holiday Gifts $20 and Under

Holiday Gifts $20 and Under

Holiday Gifts $30 and Under

Holiday Gifts $30 and Under

Holiday Gifts $30-$50

Holiday Gifts $30-$50

Holiday Gifts $50-$115

Holiday Gifts $50-$115

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up