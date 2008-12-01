Holiday Gifts $115 and Up

Courtesy of shawscrabhouse.com

Alaskan King Crab

Meaty, sweet legs are good enough to make anyone don a silly bib.

$115 for 5 lbs; shawscrabhouse.com.

Courtesy of Fine-T

Precision Tea Brewer

With seven different time and temperature settings, Fine T promises sipping perfection.

$350; chefscorner.com.

Courtesy of Bloomsbury USA

Cookbook Genius

“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.

$250; amazon.com.

Courtesy of williams-sonoma.com

One-of-a-Kind Pots

Each pot in Ruffoni’s new stainless steel line has a pretty silver-plated knob—and its own serial number.

$450 for the braiser; williams-sonoma.com.

Courtesy of forscotchlovers.com

Sugar-Kissed Scotch

Balvenie’s caramelly 17-year-old single malt is aged in Jamaican rum casks for a delicate sugarcane sweetness.

$129; forscotchlovers.com.

Courtesy of walterialiving.com

Vineyard Votive

Kathleen Walsh’s candelabra, with round votive holders on a stemlike base, resembles a cluster of grapes.

$280; walterialiving.com.

Supreme Meat

From one of New York City’s oldest meat distributors, DeBragga and Spitler’s “Rack Pack” contains lamb racks, heritage- pork chops and giant cowboy steaks.

$264; debragga.com.

Platinum-Glazed Teapot

The Conran Shop partnered with centuries-old French ceramics maker Jars to create pieces like a sensuously curved teapot.

$395; conranusa.com.

