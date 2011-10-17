Exclusive Gift Discounts

Serpentine Tray

The striking silhouette of a coiling serpent decorates a gold-toned, anodized-aluminum tray by Eduardo Garza for Vivre. Enter promotional code VIVREF&W at checkout to receive 10 percent off (originally $125, with discount $112.50; 800-411-6515 or vivre.com).

Groovy Wine Carrier

Berkeley-based designer Josh Jakus uses leftover industrial wool felt to make mod bottle totes that he calls “winepockets.” Enter discount code FW2007 at checkout and receive 15 percent off orders from now through December 24, 2007 ($29; joshjakus.com).

Semiprecious Glasses

Brazilian artisans carve semiprecious gems like Phantom quartz and Brazilian amethyst into one-of-a-kind glasses and coasters for the Crystal Connection. Order by phone and mention Food & Wine to receive free shipping ($750 per glass, $950 for a set of four coasters; 203-968-6260 or amethystgeodes.com).

Embroidered Tablecloths

These supersoft throws are made from antique saris hand-embroidered at a women's co-op in West Bengal, India. Order by phone and mention Food & Wine to receive 10 percent off (originally $530, with discount $477; 707-431-7404 or artistsandfarmers.com).

Spoon Art

Scottish artist Clare Goddard molds spoons out of paper she finds in forests and rubs them with ash or resin. She then frames the results. Order by phone and mention Food & Wine to receive 10 percent off (originally $2,200, with discount $1,600; 707-431-7404 or artistsandfarmers.com).

Cypriot Sea Salt

Bellamessa sea salts from Cyprus have a flaky crunch and come in six delicious varieties: natural, black, lemon, rosemary, smoked and chili. ($4.60 each; chefjohnny.com).