Best Gifts of the Year

We've gathered our editors' 10 favorite gift ideas from 2007—everything from wine-inspired spa products to light-as-air macaroons.

October 17, 2011

Aspen Kettle Corn

Anyone who visits Aspen should buy a bag (or four) of Jeff White’s addictive kettle corn, which he sells at the city’s Saturday outdoor market and, now, online (aspenkettlecorn.com).Truffle Teas

A healthy new way to kill a chocolate craving: Mighty Leaf’s truffle teas. The Mocha Pu-erh Truffle combines aged tea leaves and cacao nibs ($16 for 4 oz; mightyleaf.com).American Raw Milk Cheese

Aged for more than 60 days, these unpasteurized cheeses are both legal and incredibly good. Try Dairy’s Everona Piedmont, a buttery sheep’s-milk; Jasper Hill’s Bayley Hazen Blue; and Twig Farm’s Goat Tomme.Sophisticated Sweets

New Mad Mac macaroons from former Fauchon pastry chef Florian Bellanger are wonderfully airy (from $4; madmacnyc.com).Bowls of Gold

Tiny holes let light pass through British designer C.J. O’Neill’s Solas Coinneal “Pierced Gold Leaf” bone-china bowls (from $140; 214-242-5110).Italian Jam

Luxardo, known for its liqueur crafted out of real marasca cherries from Padora, has made an easy transition—maraschino cherry jam. Its superconcentrated version is nicely sweet and tart ($20 for 13 oz; markethallfoods.com).Premier Cru Beaujolais

Beaujolais Nouveau is too fruit-punchy for our taste. We prefer a deep, vibrant Beaujolais from the 10 cru villages. Look for the 2005 Guy Breton Vieilles Vignes Morgon ($26), 2005 Potel-Aviron Chénas ($17) or2005 Terres Dorées Fleurie ($22).Vinotherapy

Wine-Inspired Products

Avon’s Planet Spa Napa Valley Vineyard collection includes an exfoliating body polish ($9.50) made from red wine and grapeseed extract; the foot soak ($6.50), designed for at-home pedicures, contains crushed grapeseeds for sloughing away dead skin (avon.com).Plantable Cards

This letterpress card from Gilah Press + Design is made of paper embedded with wildflower seeds, so the recipient can plant it and watch it grow. $6; starsandinfinitedarkness.The Centerpiece

Vine Floral & Event Design, new in Manhattan, combines sunflowers, dahlias, apricots and beets in its signature rich monochromatic style. From $250; 212-722-5706 or vinenyc.com. Some Very Bright Ideas

