Holiday Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Guide

Under $20: Value Cabernet Bottles for Big Holiday Parties

2007 L de Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon ($13) This Sonoma producer's bottling is more elegant than most reds at the same price.

2007 Fineline ($14) The Paso Robles region's warm climate makes this Cabernet especially juicy.

2007 Josh Cellars ($15) A vineyard in the up-and-coming Red Hills AVA provides the grapes for this rich red.

$20-$50: Best Cabernet Wines for Special Holiday Dinners

2007 Sequoia Grove Napa Valley ($38) A complete winery revamp has distinctly improved the quality of this longtime producer's wines.

2007 Frog's Leap Napa Valley ($42) Black currant fruit and the dusty note typical of the Rutherford Bench define this impressive wine.

2007 Selene Dead Fred Vineyard ($50) Winemaker Mia Klein's superb, structured red comes from a vineyard named after the owners' beloved cat.

$75-$125: Top Cabernet Choices for Holiday Gift-Giving

2007 Altamura Napa Valley ($75) The little-known Wooden Valley section of Napa Valley is the source of Altamura’s aromatic Cabernet.

2007 Skipstone Oliver's blend ($95) Star winemaking consultant Philippe Melka blended this plush, powerful red. It's 96 percent Cabernet, though not labeled as such.

2007 Vineyard 7 & 8 Estate ($125) Older vines on the slopes of Napa's Spring Mountain estate supply the fruit for this layered, complex red.

