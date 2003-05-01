Fitness Facts

1. The American Heart Association recommends 30 to 60 minutes of walking three or four times a week. 2. A 150-pound person walking at a moderate pace (3 mph) burns approximately 320 calories in 60 minutes; 440 at a brisk pace (4.5 mph). 3. Hiking with a 10- to 15-pound pack increases calories burned by 10 to 15 percent. 4. When exercising, both hikers and walkers should be sure to drink water before (at least 14 ounces, 2 hours ahead of time), during (at least 6 ounces, every 15 to 20 minutes) and after (at least 16 ounces), according to the American Dietetic Association. 5. A family that walks two miles a day for a year instead of driving will prevent 730 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Janet Ho

Rails to Trails

"We're connecting communities with these incredible ribbons of green," says Keith Laughlin, president of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. This nonprofit, based in Washington, D.C., has helped convert 12,000 miles of former rail lines into trails for hiking, biking and in-line skating. One amazing success: the Route of the Hiawatha, in northern Idaho, on which you hike across 100-foot ravines (www.railstotrails.org).

Jessica Blatt

Luxury Travel

Austin-Lehman Adventures leads groups through the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica. A week in the Rockies starts with an alpine hike and ends in an aromatherapy steam room (800-575-1540 or www.austinlehman.com).

Classic Journeys, a Europe specialist, offers less physically rigorous trips: On average, travelers walk three hours a day. The new tour through Italy's Puglia region includes countryside rambles, stops at vineyards and cooking with a family of shepherds (858-200-3887 or www.classicjourneys.com).

Geographic Expeditions organizes intensive hikes, on five continents. The company's 22-day-long Trans-Himalayan Trek explores the old kingdom of Zanskar in India, with nights spent at a re-created Silk Road traders' camp, complete with yurts for sleepingand private baths nearby (800-777-8183 or www.geoex.com).

Mountain Travel Sobek, a 34-year-old pioneer in the field, continues to be an innovator. This year alone the company's introduced 32 new itineraries, including a journey through Bolivia's Cordillera Real, with its massive glaciers and 20,000-foot peaks (888-MTSOBEK or www.mtsobek.com).

J.B.

Portable Beauty

Smashbox BackDrop Cooling Tint SPF 15 tinted moisturizer uses aloe to refresh skin for up to 30 minutes ($28; 888-558-1490).

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick Sheer Tint SPF 15 gives a hint of color ($15; 800-289-6229).

Stila Sport Pivotal Sun liquid bronzing tint lets sunscreen users still look tan ($25; 877-565-1299).

Bare Escentuals bareMinerals shimmery eye powder is made of crushed minerals, which help protect skin from the sun ($13; 800-227-3990).

Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lash Tint can make lashes look good for up to three days ($8; 800-4REVLON).

Tarte water-based blush is extra-long-wearing and gives a natural-looking flush ($26; 877-890-7171).

Comodynes deodorant and antiperspirant towelettes are perfectly portable ($5 for eight; 818-551-0209).

Jennifer Laing

Insider Tip

Add supernutritious dried raspberries and blueberries to your homemade trail mix. Meduri Farms' are especially delicious (800-393-2239).