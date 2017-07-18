Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Baking Pieces Have Arrived

It’s all about wacky, limited-edition flavors these days. From Burger King’s Mac n’ Cheetos to pizza-flavored ice cream, we’ve seen it all...not to mention the seemingly never-ending onslaught of Oreo varieties. And who could forget this year’s “perfect nexus of awfulness”: the Unicorn Frappucino?

There’s certainly more than one explanation out there for the popularity of the whole flavor craze. But the most obvious one is the fact that modern consumers would rather eschew the chance to develop a real, lasting relationship with the snack, drink, or dessert in question in favor of an instantly gratifying souvenir: that one perfect Instagram.

It wasn’t always this way, though. Remember Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bars? A sophisticated, classic take on the regular Hershey’s chocolate bar, they weren’t relegated to “limited time only” status. In fact, they’re still around today—and just as ubiquitous as ever. Maybe that’s because unlike the ultra-spicy, matcha-ridden, tomato-laden flavors of late, Cookies ‘n’ Creme were a gimmick-free, guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

We can only hope that Hershey’s latest product is an endeavour to bring a little of that slow-living sentimentality back into our snacks—and not, instead, an attempt to completely deconstruct an already-good thing. The candy company has just come out with the sequel to those Cookies 'n' Creme bars: Cookies ‘n’ Creme Baking Pieces. They’re packaged in the same way as chocolate chips, but contain both white chocolate chips and chocolate cookie bits.

“Hershey's has new Cookies 'n' Creme baking bits!” Candy Hunting wrote in an Instagram post featuring one of the first photos we’ve seen of the new product taken at a Meijer supermarket. “They feature white chips and chocolate cookie bits. There's also a s'mores variety out there somewhere, but this Meijer didn't have them.”

It’s true: The brand has also released S'mores Baking Pieces, which contain milk chocolate chips, graham cracker pieces, and mini marshmallows.

Now that’s a new food product that actually has us excited—and even a little nostalgic. We’re looking forward to picking up a few bags and getting creative this weekend.