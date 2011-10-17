Herbs Sauces Health News

Buzz

Sighting sage on your plate isn't unusual, but finding it in your soap dish is. In Williams-Sonoma's Sage Kitchen Soap, the herb's anti-inflammatory properties help restore a cook's weary hands; in Jack Black's Post Shave Cooling Gel and Guerlain's Vétiver After-Shave Lotion, they soothe razor nicks.

The Dean of Sauces

Customer demand prompted chef Dean Fearing to start bottling the sauces he serves at The Mansion on Turtle Creek, in Dallas. We especially enjoyed the heat and complex flavor that his Diablo Sauce lends to grilled shrimp ($9 for 12 ounces; 214-559-2100).

A Good Egg

For the salmonella-wary, help is on the way. Davidson's Pasteurized Eggs, now on sale in markets from New Jersey to Georgia, pass through a series of warm-water baths that kill the bacteria without cooking the eggs (800-410-7619).

Philadelphia Fiefdom

The City of Brotherly Love is in love with the restaurants of Neil Stein. In the past year, the owner of Striped Bass has opened Bleu, Fishmarket and now Avenue B (260 S. Broad St.), with a chef, Patrick Feury, imported from Manhattan's Le Cirque 2000.

Luck Be a Lobster

Lease a lobster trap from Maine at Home and get your own personal catch, guaranteed to weigh in at no less than seven pounds, shipped to you ($169 for a 15-day lease; 877-MAINE-2-U).

By Monica F. Forrestall