Heidrun Diekmann Design and Style

Gisela Williams
March 01, 2008

Ceramic Tableware

Werner and Phillipa du Toit of South Africa’s MUD Studio design this dishware, sold at Anthropologie in the U.S. 011-27-83-658-9714 or mudstudio@www.mweb.co.za.

Patterned Screens

Made with Kuba cloth (a textile derived from palm trees) by South Africa–based designer Duncan Taylor. 011-27-11-787-7098 or www.toguna.co.za.

Glass Candelabra

Swazi craftsmen transform old soft-drink bottles into handblown candelabra and ornamental animal shapes. www.ngwenyaglass.co.sz.

Animal-head lamps

South African designers Michael and Anthea Methven create wire-and-paper lamps. moonlightandmagic@mweb.co.za.

Telephone-wire Baskets

Artisans from KwaZulu-Natal, an eastern region of South Africa, weave these colorful baskets. www.zenzulu.co.za.

Rose-shaped Dishes

Mustard & Moonshine’s vivid ceramic pieces are inspired by plants like the rockrose. www.mustardseedandmoonshine.com.

