Healthy Snack Recipes

F&W’s annual healthy issue can’t come too soon for me. Like 401(k) savings deducted automatically from my paycheck, it forces me to do something virtuous—not fiscally, but physically. This year, I’ve been thinking about snacking and trying to figure out how to satisfy my cravings and get something nutritious into my body at the same time. The six recipes here do both. The black pepper kettle corn, for instance, is low in fat and sugar and high in fiber. The Japanese-inspired snack mix delivers lots of iodine, iron and protein. And the smoked-almond butter (delicious on apples or fennel) is an amazing source of fiber, healthy fats and vitamin E. Even better, most of these snacks take no more than 15 minutes to prepare, so they can satisfy a craving almost as soon as it hits.

Healthy Snack Mix Remix

Chex

Rice Chex cereal makes a good substitute for the rice flakes in the crunchy Asian snack mix.

Almonds

Instead of pecans, try tossing slivered almonds with the mix before baking.

Sesame Seeds

Add 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds before baking for more Asian flavor.

