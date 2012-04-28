Healthy Mexican Recipes

Tacos, slaw, even margaritas: Here, a light, fresh, healthy Mexican menu that's ideal for holiday parties.

Kristin Donnelly
April 27, 2012

Plus:

"The citrus in margaritas has a lot of vitamin C," says Jenn Louis, the chef at Lincoln restaurant and Sunshine Tavern in Portland, Oregon. When she entertains during the holidays she keeps things healthy, as in this Mexican menu that begins with margaritas sweetened with tangerine juice. "I like a drink with my meal," she says. For her main course, Louis makes chicken tacos in a spicy, smoky tinga sauce of tomatoes, onion and garlic pureed with canned chipotles in adobo sauce. She serves the tacos alongside a crunchy cabbage salad and cumin-spiced wilted greens. Missing from the table is rice or any carb-dense side dish. "I've stopped feeling like meals need to have the three-point landing of a meat, a vegetable and a starch," she says.

Healthy Mexican Recipes: Tasty Taco Party Menu

Chicken Tinga

"The smoky chicken I make is super-versatile. You can serve it in tacos or add hominy and a little more broth to eat it as a stew."

Extra-Crunchy Cabbage Slaw

Layering Cotija cheese and yogurt dressing on top of chopped cabbage instead of tossing everything together helps keep the slaw crisp.

Three-Ingredient Dessert

Louis likes to end her meals with something light, so she roasts pineapple with honey and orange juice and serves it family-style.  

Video Mexican Dishes from Star Chefs

 

