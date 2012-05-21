Healthy Cooking in the 21st Century

There’s a world of healthy ingredients you’ve probably never tried, even if you’re an adventurous cook. It’s time to explore something new. That’s why F&W collected shopping lists from three brilliant innovators: a meat-centric chef, a vegan expert and a baking genius. We also got their most delicious recipes, from braised wild-boar shanks to fluffy pancakes with flaxseed.

May 21, 2012

Johnny Monis’s Guide to Lean Meats

At Washington, DC’s Greek-inspired Komi and the new northern Thai spot Little Serow, Johnny Monis (an F&W Best New Chef 2007) champions lesser-known meats. If you’ve never had a goat stir-fry, he provides a compelling reason to try it.

Akasha Richmond’s Vegan Grocery List

Akasha Richmond was once a private chef, preparing healthy meals for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand. At her Los Angeles restaurant, Akasha, she now creates excellent dishes for both vegans and omnivores.

Elisabeth Prueitt’s Guide to Healthy Grains

At Tartine and Bar Tartine in San Francisco, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt is known for classic French desserts made with white flour. But, she says, “I got turned on to using healthier alternatives at home when I found out that I was gluten-intolerant.”

