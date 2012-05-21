Healthy Cooking in the 21st Century

© Con Poulos

At Washington, DC’s Greek-inspired Komi and the new northern Thai spot Little Serow, Johnny Monis (an F&W Best New Chef 2007) champions lesser-known meats. If you’ve never had a goat stir-fry, he provides a compelling reason to try it.

© Con Poulos

Akasha Richmond was once a private chef, preparing healthy meals for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand. At her Los Angeles restaurant, Akasha, she now creates excellent dishes for both vegans and omnivores.

© Con Poulos

At Tartine and Bar Tartine in San Francisco, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt is known for classic French desserts made with white flour. But, she says, “I got turned on to using healthier alternatives at home when I found out that I was gluten-intolerant.”

More Ideas for Healthy Cooking

