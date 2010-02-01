Healing Recipes to Fight Pain and Panic

Inspired by Albert Trummer's therapeutic cocktails at Manhattan's Apotheke, F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson creates delicious recipes from the same ingredients.

Kristin Donnelly
February 01, 2010

People go to bars looking for all kinds of answers to the mysteries of the universe; F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson went searching for healthy recipe ideas. Her destination was Apotheke, a lounge in downtown Manhattan, where star mixologist Albert Trummer and his team of lab-coated bartenders mix cocktail "prescriptions" using complex tinctures and infusions made with therapeutic herbs, spices and other ingredients.

Inspired by Trummer's concoctionsand the basics in his pantryMelissa created the wonderful recipes here. A lush salmon in a vodka-spiked sauce is served with a parsley salad that Melissa tosses with flecks of fresh red chilesthe fiery peppers are reputed to kill pain. ("Hard liquor helps, too," Trummer jokes.) Chamomile and lavender, both calming, flavor a simple syrup for airy Pavlovas. And star anise, which allegedly helps ward off cold and flu symptoms, adds an exotic warmth to a deeply savory chicken broth.

But do these ingredients really heal? Trummer declares, "If you believe that they will help keep you healthy, then they certainly will."

More Fantastic Healthy Recipes:

