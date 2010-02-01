Healing Recipes to Fight Pain and Panic

People go to bars looking for all kinds of answers to the mysteries of the universe; F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson went searching for healthy recipe ideas. Her destination was Apotheke, a lounge in downtown Manhattan, where star mixologist Albert Trummer and his team of lab-coated bartenders mix cocktail "prescriptions" using complex tinctures and infusions made with therapeutic herbs, spices and other ingredients.

Inspired by Trummer's concoctionsand the basics in his pantryMelissa created the wonderful recipes here. A lush salmon in a vodka-spiked sauce is served with a parsley salad that Melissa tosses with flecks of fresh red chilesthe fiery peppers are reputed to kill pain. ("Hard liquor helps, too," Trummer jokes.) Chamomile and lavender, both calming, flavor a simple syrup for airy Pavlovas. And star anise, which allegedly helps ward off cold and flu symptoms, adds an exotic warmth to a deeply savory chicken broth.

But do these ingredients really heal? Trummer declares, "If you believe that they will help keep you healthy, then they certainly will."

More Fantastic Healthy Recipes:

Healthy Main Dishes Soothing Chicken Soups Eat Well & Lose Weight





Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our weekly meal planner.

E-mail: