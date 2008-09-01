Handcrafted Food & Style

Hand-Carved Servers

Renowned Dutch designer Tord Boontje’s Witches’ Kitchen collection is made from reforested mahogany by Guatemalan artists. The life-size Extra-Hands salad tossers, while a little eerie, are especially beautiful. Set of six, $770; Extra-Hands alone, $330; mossonline.com.

Hearth Cuisine

A fireplace that spans one wall of the dining room drives much of the menu at former Chez Panisse chef Russell Moore’s new Camino in Oakland, California. Dishes from the hearth might include roast pork with sorrel gratin and grilled artichokes with wild greens.

Homemade Ingredients

At Tilth in Seattle, F&W Best New Chef 2005 Maria Hines makes almost all of her ingredients herself, including ketchup, fromage blanc, limoncello, flavored sodas and barrel-aged vinegars.