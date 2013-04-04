Halloween Recipes

From spider web cupcakes to ghostly lemon cake pops, plus spooky-sounding cocktails like Dark and Stormy Death Punch, here are dozens of fun and easy party recipes for Halloween.
Halloween Dessert Recipes
Combining several favorites into one, this pumpkin cheesecake with a brownie crust appeals to our want-it-all urges.
- Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Halloween Sugar Cookies
- Halloween Whoopie Pies
- Red Velvet Spider Web Cupcakes
- Pumpkin Cookies
Halloween Party Menu: F&W's Fright Night Feast
When they're covered with white chocolate, these lemony cake pops look like ghosts. Make their faces with an edible decorating pen or dots of black frosting.
- Ghostly Lemon Cake Pops
- Black Widow Goat Cheese Log
- Scallop and Olive Eyeball Canapés
- Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
- Worms in Dirt
Halloween Party Recipes: Halloween Cocktails
At New York City's Death & Co, one of the first places in the country to offer old-fashioned punch-bowl service, Phil Ward cools his Kill Devil Punch with a block of raspberry ice that releases berries into the bowl as it melts.
Halloween Party Recipes: Orange-and-Black Foods
Michelle Bernstein makes a silky version of black bean soup by adding cream to the beans, then blending them until frothy.
- Sherried Black Bean Soup with Shrimp
- Butternut Squash Turnovers
- Chocolate Tartlets with Candied Orange Peel
- Black-and-Orange Cookies
Halloween Party Recipes: Halloween Candy Remixes
The best part of these incredible ice cream sandwiches: dipping the bars into crushed chocolate toffee candy to form a supercrunchy shell.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bars
- Candy Corn and Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Snickers Ice Cream Milk
- Spotted Porcupine Cookies
Halloween Party Recipes: "Devil Foods"
Salvatore Denaro's luscious pollo alla diavola ("devil's-style chicken") is intensely seasoned.
- Chicken alla Diavola
- Devil's Food Cupcakes with Espresso Meringue
- Deviled Ham Salad on Marbled Rye Bread
- Deviled Eggs
Halloween Party Recipes: Savory Pumpkin Recipes
"This pasta," Mario Batali says, "always propels me into fall." You can substitute pumpkin or hubbard squash—whichever looks more beautiful at your market—for the butternut.
- Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash
- Pumpkin Lasagne
- Pumpkin Soup with Sage and Ham
- Winter Squash and Gruyère Gratin
The World's Scariest Foods
A palm-sized species of black tarantula known as "a-ping" is a well-known culinary specialty of Skuon, a small Cambodian village north of Phnom Penh.
