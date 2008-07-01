Hall of Fame: 50 Best New Chefs

From a sushi star with 21 restaurants worldwide to a bread mogul–turned–pizza expert, these nine chefs have used their talent to build empires.

Not all chefs want to open in Vegas. Some stay loyal to the cities that launched their careers, opening two (or three, or four) terrific restaurants there.

Driven by an idea—organics, avant-garde equipment, the ultimate pork bun—these men and women have inspired countless other chefs.

Concentrating their efforts at a single restaurant—at least for now—these chefs are dedicated to making their places as perfect as they can be.

Jane Sigal is a Food & Wine contributing editor based in New York. She is researching a book on Paris wine bars.